Police 'disruptive but needed' in hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS worker attacks: Police 'disruptive but needed'

The presence of police in hospitals is "disruptive" but attacks on health workers make them necessary, a former nurse says.

Jane Carroll was speaking in response to figures which show police are sent to an attack on a staff member every day, on average.

  • 29 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Caught on camera: NHS attacks and abuse