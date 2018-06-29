Media player
Cardiff dad's heartbreak after losing wife and baby overnight
A man has spoken of his heartbreak after two deadly conditions destroyed his family overnight.
Gareth Jones' late partner, Ruth, died in 2015 after a cardiac arrest.
She was pregnant with their son at the time, who suffered himself from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH).
He is now using his experiences to raise awareness of CDH and help families who are affected by the condition.
29 Jun 2018
