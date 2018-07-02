Video

The National Health Service was set up to provide healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

But as it celebrates its 70th birthday, there are questions over how long it can last in its current form.

Ambulance operations manager for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Darren Panniers, said the service is responding to the "challenge" of an ageing population, but too many people are calling 999 for ailments which could be treated locally.