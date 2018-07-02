'The media needs to take responsibility'
Video

NHS at 70: 'The media needs be responsible'

The National Health Service was set up to provide healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

But as it celebrates its 70th birthday, there are questions over how long it can last in its current form.

Sioned Quirke, lead specialist dietician at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said people need to take more responsibility from their own health, blaming mixed messages from the media and inconsistent reporting on health.

