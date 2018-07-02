'Wales is an obesity hotspot'
NHS at 70: 'Wales is an obesity hotspot'

The National Health Service was set up to provide healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

But as it celebrates its 70th birthday, there are questions over how long it can last in its current form.

Bariatric physician Prof Nadim Haboubi said obesity is a "massive issue" and "far worse" in Wales than in England.

