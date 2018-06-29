Phew what a scorcher! The summer of '76
It may be over 30 years ago, but the summer of 1976 still lives long in the memory.

For more than a fortnight, temperatures across Wales hit a sweat-inducing 32C.

But while there was plenty of fun in the sun to be had for youngsters, the heatwave also saw rising food prices and limited water supplies for some homes.

