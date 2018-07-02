'Take medicines as intended'
NHS at 70: 'Take medicines as intended,' says pharmacist

The National Health Service was set up to provide healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

But as it celebrates its 70th birthday, there are questions over how long it can last in its current form.

More than 80 million medicines are provided in Wales each year, but pharmacist Steve Simmonds said one third of people don't take their medicine as intended.

