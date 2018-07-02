'Too much money spent on hospital care'
NHS at 70: 'Too much money spent on hospital care'

The National Health Service was set up to provide healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

But as it celebrates its 70th birthday, there are questions over how long it can last in its current form.

Dr Rebecca Payne said too much money has been spent in hospitals at the expense of care in the community.

