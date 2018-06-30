'I'd go to his funeral if I had to crawl'

Video

What lengths would you go to for your best friend?

A 94-year-old World War Two glider pilot took his first helicopter flight to attend a comrade's funeral.

Ian Kerr-Bonner feared he would be unable to make the 560-mile round trip from his home in Pembrokeshire to pay his respects to old friend Des Page in Kent when he broke both hips.

He had been friends with the fellow glider pilot for more than 70 years.