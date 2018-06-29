Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armed Forces Day: Chocolate Spitfire made in heatwave
Chocolatier Emma Baravelli rose to the challenge of making a spectacular sculpture marking Armed Forces Day for a special gala dinner.
Her design includes a navy frigate, a tank, a submarine, and topping it all - an iconic World War Two RAF Spitfire.
"The commission was specific - it had to reflect all the British armed forces - and it had to have impact," she said.
"It's not my usual theme, I'm quite a girly girl."
However, there was an added difficulty for Ms Baravelli - she had to make the sculpture amidst the sweltering June heatwave.
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window