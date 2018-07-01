NHS at 70: 'Proud' of Nye's legacy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS at 70: Great-niece proud of Nye Bevan's legacy
Hundreds of people have descended on the Welsh town that gave birth to the NHS 70 years ago.
They are there to celebrate Aneurin Bevan Day.
The politician from Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent was the architect of the modern health service.
Speakers at the town's Bedwellty Park on Sunday include Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and First Minister Carwyn Jones.
Mary Blake says it is right that people both remember and celebrate the legacy of her great-uncle.
-
01 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window