'I've found a door mat stuck in a pipe'
Doormat among weeird things found in Welsh drains

Not much shocks Joseph Scarpato.

Working for Welsh Water for four years, he spends his days removing wet wipes and fat clogging up drains and sewers.

The not-for-profit company is facing an ongoing battle to keep the system going, spending about £7m removing blockages - many caused by people flushing non-biodegradable items down the toilet.

Mr Scarpato said: "I found a doormat actually stuck in pipe work - that was a bit weird."

  • 01 Jul 2018
