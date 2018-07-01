Media player
Not much shocks Joseph Scarpato.
Working for Welsh Water for four years, he spends his days removing wet wipes and fat clogging up drains and sewers.
The not-for-profit company is facing an ongoing battle to keep the system going, spending about £7m removing blockages - many caused by people flushing non-biodegradable items down the toilet.
Mr Scarpato said: "I found a doormat actually stuck in pipe work - that was a bit weird."
01 Jul 2018
