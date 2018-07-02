Firefighters tackle historic building blaze

Media player
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Dolgerddon Hall
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at Dolgerddon Hall in Rhayader, Powys.
Crews from Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Llanidloes and Llanwrtyd Wells were called to the property at 12:36 BST.
A spokesman for the fire service said there are no reports of casualties.
Annie Jones captured the footage of the blaze.
02 Jul 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window