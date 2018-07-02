Firefighters tackle historic building blaze
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Dolgerddon Hall

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at Dolgerddon Hall in Rhayader, Powys.

Crews from Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Llanidloes and Llanwrtyd Wells were called to the property at 12:36 BST.

A spokesman for the fire service said there are no reports of casualties.

Annie Jones captured the footage of the blaze.

