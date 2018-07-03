Is the NHS fit for another 70 years?
NHS 70: Is the service fit for the next 70 years?

How could the NHS Wales learn from the health services in the different nations? We asked experts from Northern Ireland, Scotland and England what changes they would like to see.

Prof George Crooks, chief executive Digital Health and Care Institute in Scotland, Prof Deirdre Heenan, social policy expert at Ulster University and Helen Buckingham, strategy director at Nuffield Trust give their views.

