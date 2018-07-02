Tata boss on steelworks' future

Media player
Tata boss on Port Talbot steelworks' future after merger
The merger between steel giants Tata and ThyssenKrupp will mean more security for workers, according to the two companies.
The deal has taken two years to negotiate because they had not planned for Brexit, the companies told a joint media conference in Brussels.
The merger has been welcomed by the unions.
Bimlendra Jha, chief executive of Tata Steel UK, spoke about the future of the Port Talbot works at a press conference.
02 Jul 2018
