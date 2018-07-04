Sea sparkle causes bright blue glow

Media player
Sea sparkle causes Anglesey coastline to glow bright blue
A spectacular blue shimmering glow has been spotted in the sea at Penmon, Anglesey.
The glow is caused by bioluminescent plankton, more commonly known as sea sparkle.
04 Jul 2018
