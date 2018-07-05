Coastline glows bright blue
Sea sparkle causes Anglesey coastline to glow bright blue

A spectacular blue shimmering glow has been spotted in the sea at Penmon, Anglesey. It's caused by bioluminescent plankton, more commonly known as sea sparkle.

  • 05 Jul 2018