Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fraud case: 'No reason to believe it wasn't the bank'
Retired phone engineer John Williams has spoken out after losing £53,000 in a sophisticated phone and online banking scam to "professional" conmen.
Mr Williams, of Newbridge, Caerphilly, said he was tricked into believing he was dealing with staff at his bank.
But he actually gave criminals remote access to his account from his laptop.
His bank, Santander, said it was "sympathetic", but would never ask customers to transfer funds or divulge personal information and pass codes.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window