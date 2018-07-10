'Natural farm scheme is win-win'

Video

A shake-up of farm subsidies after Brexit will replace the EU's land-based payments with two separate funds under proposals from the Welsh Government.

In future farmers will be able to apply for funds to deliver environmental schemes and boost business performance.

Agricultural unions have called for some level of direct support to be maintained to provide stability.

Geraint Davies, from Fedw Arian Uchaf farm near Bala and chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network in Wales, said there was potential for different ideas to improve the countryside.

He explained how an environmental grant - in his case from the Welsh Government using EU funds - had helped him create and protect hedgerows on his land.