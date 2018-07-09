Lucky escape for boys after cliff collapse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cliff jumping: Lucky escape for boys after Llanberis rock fall
Two boys had a lucky escape after part of the cliff they were jumping off fell away over the weekend.
The first boy had plunged into the water in Llanberis, Gwynedd, expecting to be followed by a second boy - but part of the cliff collapsed, falling into the lake and narrowly missing the other.
North Wales Police has said it is warning of the dangers of jumping into quarries and lakes and say it will be patrolling these areas throughout the summer.
Mark Humphreys captured the footage.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-44770345/cliff-jumping-lucky-escape-for-boys-after-llanberis-rock-fallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window