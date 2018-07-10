Media player
Maesteg ex-miner: Valleys jobs issues at 'crunch' point
A landmark programme to improve the south Wales valleys has been called "bland" by a social policy think-tank.
'Our Valleys, Our Future' was unveiled by Welsh Government a year ago - but the Bevan Foundation said it was not reaching those who most need it
One ex-miner, John Gates, said the jobs issue had come to a "crunch," with young people having to move away for work.
10 Jul 2018
