Valleys jobs issues at 'the crunch'
Maesteg ex-miner: Valleys jobs issues at 'crunch' point

A landmark programme to improve the south Wales valleys has been called "bland" by a social policy think-tank.

'Our Valleys, Our Future' was unveiled by Welsh Government a year ago - but the Bevan Foundation said it was not reaching those who most need it

One ex-miner, John Gates, said the jobs issue had come to a "crunch," with young people having to move away for work.

  • 10 Jul 2018
