Stranded kayaker rescued from currents

This is the moment a kayaker had to be plucked to safety by lifeboat crews after becoming stranded on a buoy by a racing tide.

The man had been out paddling with a friend off Porthcawl, Bridgend county, but they were unable to make it back to the beach due to the strength of currents.

He managed to climb on to the buoy and phone for help, after losing his kayak.

The paddler was brought to safety with the other kayaker by the Porthcawl inshore lifeboat team.