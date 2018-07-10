Saving water tips as the heatwave continues
Video

Water levels in Welsh reservoirs are holding-up in the hot weather, officials have said.

Last month, Porthmadog in Gwynedd, reached a record high of 32.6C and the heatwave has continued around Wales into July.

Welsh Water has said water levels are "around where we would expect for the time of year" but called on the public not to waste it.

Here's a guide on how to save water.

