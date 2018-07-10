Saving water tips as the heatwave continues

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saving water tips as the heatwave around Wales continues
Water levels in Welsh reservoirs are holding-up in the hot weather, officials have said.
Last month, Porthmadog in Gwynedd, reached a record high of 32.6C and the heatwave has continued around Wales into July.
Welsh Water has said water levels are "around where we would expect for the time of year" but called on the public not to waste it.
Here's a guide on how to save water.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-44784647/saving-water-tips-as-the-heatwave-around-wales-continuesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window