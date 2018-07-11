'Kiara's death doesn't seem real'

Video

"In a way it doesn't seem real", says Jet Moore as he talks about his daughter's death.

Kiara Moore was in her parents' car when it rolled down a slipway into the River Teifi in Cardigan, Ceredigion, in March.

Her parents initially called the police thinking the silver Mini had been stolen with their daughter inside - but she was found dead in the car by divers.

It was just days before her third birthday.

Now her father says there is no point in blaming anyone for her death and he hopes something good can come from it by setting up a foundation to help other bereaved families.

"The hope for any of your kids is that they go on to do great things," he says.

"She hasn't got that now, but in three years she inspired a lot of people, even at her funeral I think there were 500 people there, and for a three year old, to have that many people at your funeral, that's pretty impressive."