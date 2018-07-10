'Not a lot here for graduates'

Video

A landmark programme to improve the south Wales valleys is "bland" and not reaching those who most need it, a social policy think-tank has said.

Our Valleys, Our Future was unveiled by the Welsh Government a year ago, with the aim of creating 7,000 new jobs.

But the Bevan Foundation said it was "more of the same".

Ministers said reversing decades of decline could not be achieved in months and they were "taking it seriously".

Dione Conaty, 22, a law graduate from Swansea University is working for the moment part-time in a coffee shop in her home town of Maesteg.

She is hoping for a job as a lawyer - but knows she may have to move if she wants to specialise.