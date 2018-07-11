Media player
'I'm dripping with sweat': RSPCA man locks himself in hot car
RSPCA Cymru officer Chris O'Brien locked himself in a car to see how it would feel for a dog to be trapped inside during the heatwave.
When he got in it was 23C (73.4F) but within half an hour the temperature had shot up to 57.1C (134.78F).
"I can imagine a dog trying to seek an exit, perhaps panicking," he said.
It comes as the charity released the bizarre excuses owners had given for leaving their dogs in cars, including "he is white" and "the shade moved".
