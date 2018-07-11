'She's laying in a pool of blood'

Video

A man who stabbed his girlfriend 26 times before going to the pub has been given a life sentence for her murder.

John Lewis, 55, left mother-of-two Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, in a pool of blood after the attack in her home in Cimla, Neath Port Talbot, on 5 January.

Lewis, who had claimed he was acting in self-defence, must serve a minimum of 19 years.

South Wales Police has released this footage where he tells police he has stabbed Ms Jones.