'I really enjoy coming to the hospice'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Music and bingo - the surprising side of hospice care
Each year about a quarter of the 23,000 people with life-limiting and terminal illnesses do not receive the expert care they could benefit from each year, according to a group of AMs.
The Welsh Government welcomed the cross-party report but "strongly" refuted the number of people affected.
Cancer patient Alan Randall is a regular visitor to Hospice of the Valleys in Ebbw Vale, which offers various support services and opportunities for relaxation.
Initially he had to be persuaded because of his preconceptions around hospice care.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window