The 999 call where murderer confessed

A man who denied murdering his girlfriend confessed to stabbing her in a 999 call to police.

John Lewis, 55, left mother-of-two Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, in a pool of blood after stabbing her 26 times at her home in Cimla, Neath Port Talbot, on 5 January.

He has been jailed for life at Swansea Crown Court after being convicted of murder.

Here are extracts of the 999 call he made after the killing.