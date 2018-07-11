'Devastation' as car leaves hole in pub

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Devastation' as car leaves hole in Black Lion pub
The landlady of a pub left with a hole in its wall after a car crashed into it has described the devastation.
Donna Roberts said her thoughts were with the driver of the vehicle after it ploughed into the front of the Black Lion in Llanfaethlu on Anglesey in the early hours of Wednesday.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window