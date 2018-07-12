Mental health changes needed quickly

Media player
Betsi Cadwaladr mental health changes needed 'at pace'
Mental health in north Wales has been described as a "Cinderella service" and senior management has been heavily criticised.
Leadership has been "wholly inappropriate and significantly flawed" since Betsi Cadwaladr health board was created in 2009, says an independent review led by Donna Ockenden.
Mental health was "chronically understaffed," relying on staff goodwill.
The health board said accelerating the pace of progress was a "top priority".
Ms Ockenden said the time for action plan upon action plan had gone.
12 Jul 2018
