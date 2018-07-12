Media player
'No building survey done on Pinewood site'
The Welsh Government did not get a full building survey done before buying a leaking warehouse to host Pinewood Studio Wales, the assembly's culture committee has heard.
It bought the site in Wentloog, near Cardiff, for £6.3m in 2014 after interest from Pinewood in creating a studio in Wales.
The chairman of the committee, Bethan Sayed AM, asked Mick McGuire, the Welsh Government's director of business and regions, about the subsequent £1m cost of repairing and improving the roof.
12 Jul 2018
