Mental health: Wait for therapy added to teen's anxiety
Naomi Lea struggled with the pressure of social media and was anxious about exams. She felt isolated and scared and was suffering up to 10 panic attacks a day and self-harming when she was 15.
After leaving a letter on her teacher's desk explaining her feelings, a school nurse referred her to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).
But it took another six months for her to be seen by a therapist.
When she finally got the therapy she needed, things improved, but she wishes things could have been different.
13 Jul 2018
