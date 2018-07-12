Are our reservoirs running dry?

Media player
UK heatwave: How is the hot weather affecting reservoirs?
Wales has been experiencing a heatwave which has caused lakes to recede at a rapid rate.
But water levels in reservoirs are holding-up, officials insist.
Drone footage from Welsh Water shows Llwyn-on, Beacons and Pontsticill reservoirs are drying up.
But the company insisted levels were "around where we would expect for the time of year and under current conditions".
