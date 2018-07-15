The woman who is allergic to water

Media player
The Cardiff woman who is allergic to water
Cherelle Farrugia, a 25-year-old mum from Cardiff, breaks out in a painful rash every time she comes into contact with water.
She was diagnosed with a rare condition called aquagenic urticaria earlier this year after giving birth to her daughter.
Here she answers some of the most common questions she's asked about her condition.
15 Jul 2018
