Steffan Lewis AM: Politicians unite for cancer walk
Plaid Cymru AM Steffan Lewis, who was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer last year, has thanked politicians from all parties after they joined more than 150 people on an 11-mile charity walk in his name on Saturday.
14 Jul 2018
