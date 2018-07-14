Helicopter drops water on mountain fire

Media player
Helicopter drops water on Graig Mountain fire
A helicopter was brought in to tackle a mountain fire in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Saturday.
It assisted firefighters by dropping water on to Graig Mountain where a blaze covered about five hectares (12 acres)
