'The first durkey of his kind'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young duck raised under the wing of foster mother turkey
A three-week-old duck who was shunned by other ducklings has been raised by a foster mother turkey.
Thelma the turkey sat on a fertilised duck egg and two weeks later had a baby duckling called Taffy under her wing.
Taffy has become a household pet for owner Meg and enjoys taking baths on her kitchen table.
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-44861566/young-duck-raised-under-the-wing-of-foster-mother-turkeyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window