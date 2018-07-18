'The first durkey of his kind'
Young duck raised under the wing of foster mother turkey

A three-week-old duck who was shunned by other ducklings has been raised by a foster mother turkey.

Thelma the turkey sat on a fertilised duck egg and two weeks later had a baby duckling called Taffy under her wing.

Taffy has become a household pet for owner Meg and enjoys taking baths on her kitchen table.

