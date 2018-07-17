Teen plunged 70ft to death

Video

Thomas Channon, 18, was on holiday when it is believed he fell to his death at the Eden Roc complex in Magaluf on Thursday.

He is believed to have tripped over a small wall at the apartment block.

This video shows where the teenager is believed to have fallen 70ft.

It is not known how he fell over the wall and inquiries are continuing.

Three UK holidaymakers have died at the apartment block this year.