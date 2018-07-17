Video

The widow of one of two British soldiers killed in a tank blast has said no eighty-year-old child should be told "daddy is never coming home".

Royal Tank Regiment corporals Matthew Hatfield, 27, and Darren Neilson, 31, were killed when super-heated explosive gases blew back into the crew's turret during a training exercise at Castlemartin, Pembrokeshire.

A coroner found a missing seal was responsible for explosion that killed the two soldiers and injured two more.

Cpl Neilson's widow, Jemma Neilson, said health and safety should have been "world-class" and called for immediate changes.