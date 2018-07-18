'Starting menopause at 29 left me grieving'
A woman has said starting the menopause aged 29 left her "grieving".

Helen Owen, from Wrexham, said women going through a similar experience should seek specialist help.

The Welsh Government said it has set up a Women’s Health Implementation Group to look at “issues where urgent action is necessary”.

