Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Starting menopause at 29 left me grieving with no help'
A woman has said starting the menopause aged 29 left her "grieving".
Helen Owen, from Wrexham, said women going through a similar experience should seek specialist help.
The Welsh Government said it has set up a Women’s Health Implementation Group to look at “issues where urgent action is necessary”.
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-44872548/starting-menopause-at-29-left-me-grieving-with-no-helpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window