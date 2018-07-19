What gaming means to 10-year-olds

Video

Techniques borrowed from video games such as Fortnite could transfer to the classroom to make lessons more engaging, says an education expert.

The survival and shooting game has proved hugely popular since it was launched in 2017.

But some primary schools in Wales have contacted parents to draw attention to guidance about the 12+ rated game.

One head teacher said some children play it late into the night which has a "huge impact on their learning".

We asked these 10-year-old pupils at Llantarnam County Primary in Cwmbran their experience of the game.