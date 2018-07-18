Media player
The moment two men stole a cabinet of phones from a Cardiff shop
This is the moment two men walked into a shop in Cardiff and made off with a cabinet full of mobile phones in broad daylight.
South Wales Police is searching for the men after the theft, which took place on 18 April in Cash Generator on Cowbridge Road East in the Canton area of the city.
18 Jul 2018
