' We need to learn digital hygiene'

There has been a "demonising of technology", according to an education expert who says techniques from some video games could be used to make education more engaging.

Fortnite, the survival and shooting game, has proved hugely popular since it was launched in 2017.

But some primary schools in Wales have contacted parents to draw attention to guidance about the 12+ rated game.

Paul Howard Jones, a former Estyn school inspector, is a professor of neuroscience and education at Bristol University, and has been researching the role of technology, including in gaming, in education.

He says there has been a "demonising of technology" and while it id important to be aware of the negatives, he says "it's not the technology, it's the way that you use it".