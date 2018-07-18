Media player
Wales' brand new £300m water pipes in Knighton
Three pipes worth a total of £300m are being fitted in mid Wales in order to carry water across the UK.
The Elan Valley Aqueduct in Knighton, Powys, has been used to carry water to Birmingham for a century, but the pipes now need replacing.
Severn Trent, which owns the tunnel, hope the service will keep the flow of water between Wales and England running for many more centuries.
