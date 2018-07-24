Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: 'Serious shortage' of meat inspectors
Animal welfare and trade could be hit badly by a shortage of meat inspectors because of uncertainty over Brexit.
The company which supplies Official Veterinarians (OVs) for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) says it has reached "crisis point" - with 20 vets a month leaving.
Jason Aldiss, managing director of Eville & Jones, which is based in Leeds and provides OVs for every abattoir in England and Wales, said he was finding it more and more difficult to recruit staff.
It employs about 550 vets and said 98% come from the outside the UK.
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window