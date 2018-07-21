What does it take to become a speedway racer?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Speedway: What does it take to become a racer?

Around 40,000 people are set to attend the Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff on Saturday.

The biggest event in the speedway calendar, 16 riders will race against one another in the Principality Stadium.

But what does it take to become a speedway racer?

Former world championship finalist Tony Briggs explains.

  • 21 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Reporter tests British GP circuit