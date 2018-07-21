'I worried he was going to follow me home'

Video

When Allison Hulmes went to a house to help an elderly woman who was suspected of being abused by her son, it was just another day at the office.

But the social worker was then threatened by the man - and left too frightened to drive home in case he followed her to where her children were waiting.

Mrs Hulmes, a representative of the British Association of Social Workers (BASW), said some social workers had been tracked on social media or followed home, and some had needed police protection.

She told her story as BBC Wales research shows almost 6,500 council employees have been attacked by members of the public in the last four years.