A firefighter's view of wildfires

Wales wildfires: A firefighter's view
Firefighter Dave Gates, of Swansea Central fire station, inspects the devastation at Kilvey Hill, in the city.
He says he has found dead toads, snakes, birds, and nests with eggs in "a waste of a beautiful natural resource".
22 Jul 2018
