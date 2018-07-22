A firefighter's view of wildfires
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wales wildfires: A firefighter's view

Firefighter Dave Gates, of Swansea Central fire station, inspects the devastation at Kilvey Hill, in the city.

He says he has found dead toads, snakes, birds, and nests with eggs in "a waste of a beautiful natural resource".

  • 22 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Wildfires continue to burn across Wales