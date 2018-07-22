'Very sad day for whole community'

Video

The demise of the Cuddy Group represents "a very sad day" for the whole of Neath Port Talbot, according to a local college boss.

On Friday, Mike Cuddy announced his intention to appoint administrators at his Neath-based construction firm.

The news was described as "tragic" by Wyn Prichard, director of construction skills at the local NPTC Group of Colleges.

He said the impact would be felt, "not just by business, but the wider community", citing the company's sponsorship of the Ospreys rugby side and taking on youngsters from the college.